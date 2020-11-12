Oregon State Police Detectives Arrest Child Sex Abuse Suspect – Josephine County

On Tuesday, November 3, 2020 Oregon State Police Detectives began an investigation into child Sex Abuse allegations in Josephine County.

On Monday, November 9, 2020 detectives served a search warrant in the 3500 block of Quartz Creek Rd. Merlin, OR. David Campa (55) attempted to flee, on foot, out the back of the residence but was quickly detained.

Campa was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail on the following charges:

2 Counts of Sex Abuse I

2 Counts of Sodomy I

1 Count of Using Child in Display of Sexual Explicit Conduct

The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigations Division was assisted by the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office.