Masters tees off in rain

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The first fall Masters has teed off in Augusta, Georgia, seven months later than originally scheduled. Darkness and drizzle greeted Hall of Famers Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus for the honorary opening tee shots in the early dawn hours. No fans are allowed except for the players’ significant others and coaches, along with Augusta National members. That meant only a few hundred people, huddling under umbrellas, were there to see the men who have combined to play in the Masters 97 times. Nicklaus won six times, Player three. The first round was interrupted by a rain delay of nearly three hours.