Big AFC South matchup between Titans & Colts tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans can take a big step toward winning the AFC South for the first time since 2008 by beating division rival Indianapolis tonight. The Colts have won 13 of the 18 games played in the Titans’ home stadium since 1999, dominating this series with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. Now it’s Philip Rivers’ turn. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 1-0 in this series. The Titans currently sit atop the division at 6-2 and a win would give them a two-game lead with seven games to play. The Colts are 5-3 and a win would give them the head-to-head edge with a rematch on Nov. 29 in Indianapolis.