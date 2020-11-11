Senator Murray: Trump Administration “Ignoring the Will and the Wellbeing of Families Across the Country” By Proceeding With Health Care Lawsuit

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, released the following statement on California v. Texas, the health care case being heard at the Supreme Court today. In the case, Republican Attorneys General and the Trump Administration are seeking to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act—a move which would end protections for patients with pre-existing conditions, take health care away from tens of millions of people, and send health care costs skyrocketing.

“Today the difference between the outgoing Trump Administration and the incoming Biden Administration on health care—the path the American people rejected and the future they chose—is on full display.



“Last week, the American people made clear they want to turn the page on the era of endless Republican attacks on their health care, and overwhelmingly elected a new President who believes health care should be a right, not a privilege, and who has laid out clear plans to ensure a family’s income doesn’t determine whether they can get the care they need. Unfortunately, the Trump Administration is ignoring the will and the wellbeing of families across the country and still urging the Supreme Court to strike down protections for people with pre-existing conditions, rip away health coverage tens of millions of families rely on, and upend care for people across the country—all in the middle of a pandemic.

“I’ll be watching with concern as Republicans make their partisan case to a Supreme Court they have filled with anti-health care Justices, but I want people who share those concerns to know one thing: we will never stop standing up for your health care. With the new Administration I will continue pushing for steps to not only repair the damage Republican leaders have done over the last four years, but to ensure that no matter where you live, what you make, or who you are—you can get the health care you need without worrying about the cost.”