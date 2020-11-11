Roethlisberger among Steelers added to COVID-19 list & other NFL News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on the COVID-19 list, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The move comes a day after tight end Vance McDonald went on the list after testing positive following a 24-19 win at Dallas that pushed the Steelers to 8-0. Running back Jaylen Samuels, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins and linebacker Vince Williams joined Roethlisberger on the list Tuesday.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is either for players who have tested positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

All players who have been in close contact must quarantine for five days and are unable to visit the team’s practice facility but can participate virtually. They must pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week to have an opportunity to play Sunday when the Steelers host the Cincinnati Bengals.

In other NFL news:

— The Baltimore Ravens fortified their defensive backfield by signing free agent cornerback Tramon Williams, who hasn’t played since last season. The 37-year-old Williams played in all 16 games with Green Bay a year ago. He has 13 seasons of NFL experience, most of them with the Packers. His addition to Baltimore’s 53-man roster Tuesday coincided with cornerback Khalil Dorsey being placed on injured reserve with a dislocated shoulder. Williams made the Pro Bowl in 2010.

— Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had successful surgery to repair the torn left knee ligament that ended his season after seven games. The Browns said Beckham is expected to be ready for the 2021 season. Typically, the surgery requires at least nine months of recovery time. Renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery in Pensacola, Florida. Beckham posted a photo on Instagram from the recovery room. Beckham was playing well for the Browns in his second season with them before getting hurt in an Oct. 25 game at Cincinnati.

— The Jacksonville Jaguars signed kicker Chase McLaughlin off Minnesota’s practice squad and expect him to play at Green Bay this weekend. McLaughlin will be the team’s sixth kicker this season. He follows Josh Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka and Jon Brown. Lambo re-injured his hip during an onside kick Sunday and returned to injured reserve a day later. He initially hurt it in Week 2. McLaughlin will have to go through COVID-19 protocols before joining the Jaguars on Saturday.

— Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will miss several weeks with a broken foot, a blow for a defense that was playing better in part because of the rookie’s contributions. Diggs was injured in the second half of Sunday’s 24-19 loss to Pittsburgh. The second-round pick out of Alabama had the first two interceptions of his career two weeks ago in a 23-9 loss to Philadelphia. The Cowboys had just one interception on the season before Diggs’ pair. The last-place Cowboys are off this week before visiting Minnesota on Nov. 22.

— The Minnesota Vikings have placed cornerback Holton Hill on injured reserve with a foot injury that has kept him out of the last four games. Cornerback Mike Hughes is also on injured reserve with a neck injury that has cost him four games this year. The Vikings began the season with Hughes and Hill as their two primary cornerbacks. The Vikings also activated linebacker Todd Davis from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed long snapper Austin Cutting on the COVID-19 reserve list.

— The New York Giants have activated starting left guard Will Hernandez off the Reserve/COVID-19 list after missing two games. New York on Tuesday also waived cornerback Corey Ballentine, a sixth-round pick a year ago, and added wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis to the roster. Hernandez was placed on the Reserve/COVID list on Oct. 29, four days before a game against Tampa Bay. It ended his career-beginning streak of 39 consecutive starts.

— NFL owners have approved a proposal that will reward organizations for developing minority coaches and front office executives who become head coaches, general managers or team presidents for other clubs. Also, the league’s owners unanimously approved a contingency plan to expand the playoff field to 16 teams if meaningful games are canceled due to COVID-19. Teams that lose a minority coach or an executive to a head coach position or primary football executive role with another club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for two consecutive years. If a team loses a minority coach and an executive to both head coach and general manager/president roles, that club will receive a third-round compensatory pick for three consecutive years.

— The Seattle Seahawks say they will not have fans for their Nov. 19 home game against Arizona. The Seahawks have not had fans at any of their first four home games. The team said Tuesday that continued conversations with local health and government officials led to the decision not to allow spectators against the Cardinals. The team said it has not ruled out the possibility that conditions could improve to the point where limited fans would be allowed for any of its three home games in December.