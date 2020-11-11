Oregon reports 876 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 742, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 876 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 52,770.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (11), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (32), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (50), Jefferson (14), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (5), Lane (51), Linn (10), Malheur (8), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (298), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (102), Yamhill (31).

Oregon’s 738th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct.21 and died on Nov. 9, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 739th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct.8 and died on Oct. 15, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 740th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Nov.1, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 741st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. and died on Nov. 4, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 742nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 8, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Note: County case totals will be posted later today on the COVID-19 Updates webpage.

