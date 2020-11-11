Kevin Cash, Don Mattingly win Manager of the Year awards & other MLB News

UNDATED (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Kevin Cash has earned the American League Manager of the Year award, and Miami’s Don Mattingly is the winner of the NL honor.

Long regarded as one of baseball’s bright young minds, Cash guided Tampa Bay to an AL-best 40-20 record during the pandemic-shortened season. But he was roundly criticized for pulling ace left-hander Blake Snell in the sixth inning of the decisive Game 6 in the World Series against the champion Dodgers.

Voting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America concluded before the beginning of the playoffs.

Mattingly guided the Marlins to their first playoff appearance since 2003 despite dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that paused their season and ravaged the roster. The Marlins’ 31-29 record was Mattingly’s first winning season in his fifth year with the club.

The former big league first baseman and AL MVP had a winning record in each of his five seasons as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mattingly and Cash both won the manager award for the first time.

MLB-NEWS

Back in Boston, Red Sox’s Cora vows to be above reproach

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Cora led the Red Sox to a World Series title in 2018, then lost the job of his dreams after an MLB investigation named him as the ringleader of a sign-stealing scandal during his time as Astros bench coach in 2017. Now he’s back in Boston, armed with the task of rebuilding both his reputation and a team whose roster looks totally different from the one he previously oversaw. He acknowledges his mistakes, and says he’s eager to prove he’s also worthy of the second chance the team has given him.

In other baseball news:

— — A person with knowledge of the decision says the Los Angeles Angels have narrowed down a field of five candidates to be their next general manager. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the Angels aren’t publicly disclosing details of their search. The finalists to replace Billy Eppler include Seattle Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander, Chicago Cubs senior vice president of player personnel Jason McLeod, and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general managers Amiel Sawdaye and Jared Porter. The fifth candidate wasn’t disclosed by the source. The Angels have been without a general manager since Sept. 27, when owner Arte Moreno fired Eppler.

— Steven Cohen promised splashes of cash Mets fans expect from his billions— within reason. In his first remarks since buying team team for a baseball record $2.42 billion, Cohen said he would be disappointed if the Mets don’t win the World Series within three to five years. He promised the Mets will act “like a major market team” but also said the team won’t “act like drunken sailors in the marketplace.” Sandy Alderson, back as team president, said Luis Rojas probably will return for a second season as manager.

— Syracuse, Binghampton, Brooklyn and St. Lucie will be the New York Mets’ four minor league affiliates next year, leaving Columbia, South Carolina and Kingsport, Tennessee, to be dropped. Returning Mets president Sandy Alderson made the announcement during a news conference to introduce Steven Cohen, who bought the Mets last week from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion. Syracuse is the Mets top farm team at Triple-A. Alderson did not give the level for Binghampton and Brooklyn. It appears St. Lucie will be low Class A next year.