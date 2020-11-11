It’s done: The NBA comes back on Dec. 22, a 72-game season

UNDATED (AP) — It’s official: The NBA is coming back Dec. 22.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have struck a deal on rules for this coming season, setting the stage for what will be a frenzied few weeks before games resume.

Teams will play a 72-game schedule.

The league said a new system will be used to ensure that the split of basketball-related income continues, one of the many details that had to be collectively bargained with the union because the current agreement between the sides had a great deal of language that needed reworking because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In other NBA news:

— The New York Knicks have temporarily closed their training facility after three team employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The Knicks say the tests came during routine screenings. They said all three employees were without symptoms and were currently under quarantine. The training facility, located in Greenburgh, New York, will be thoroughly cleaned while closed. The NBA season will begin Dec. 22.