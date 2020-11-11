“Baby Shark” is officially one of the top-selling songs in music history, confirms RIAA

It’s official, “Baby Shark” has made history yet again. The catchy tune is not only the most watched video in all of YouTube history with a jaw-dropping 7.13 billion views (and counting) — it is now one of the best-selling songs of all time.

“Baby Shark,” the viral sensation from Pinkfong, has officially been recognized with RIAA-certified Diamond status.

The association said on Tuesday that the new certification is monumental because “Baby Shark” is the “ONLY [Diamond] awarded children’s single in #RIAA Gold & Platinum Program history!”

Diamond status is only awarded when a single’s combined sales and streaming numbers — known as “units” — surpasses the 10-million mark.

Since the prestigious award’s inception in 1999, only 42 other songs in music history managed to land themselves on the RIAA’s highest tier.

In addition, “Baby Shark” is one of the few children’s songs to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 32 in January of last year.

“Baby Shark” first premiered on Pinkfong’s channel on June 17, 2016 and has since inspired a sea of new song variations and spinoffs — including a summertime collaboration with “Despacito” singer Luis Fonsi.