Patriots storm back to beat Jets 30-27, end 4-game skid & other NFL News

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, and Cam Newton and the New England Patriots rallied to beat the winless New York Jets 30-27 to end a four-game losing streak.

Newton had two touchdown runs and the second tied it at 27 with 1:57 remaining, erasing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.

After the Jets went three-and-out, the Patriots got the ball back with 47 seconds left and went to work to put Folk in position for the winning field goal.

The Jets dropped to 0-9 for the first time in franchise history, and this was an agonizing loss.

NFL-NEWS

NFL’s Patriots won’t have fans at any games

UNDATED (AP) — The New England Patriots won’t be allowed to have fans at any home games this season at Gillette Stadium.

Team officials say they’ve been informed that an executive order from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in force for the remainder of the 2020 NFL season and the pro soccer season.

Stadium officials and Kraft Sports Entertainment tried to develop a plan to safely host a reduced number of fans that complies with guidelines issued by the CDC, the National Football League and Major League Soccer, but a rising number of virus cases in Massachusetts forced the decision.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

— The Browns welcomed back several starters from injury for their first practice after the bye, but quarterback Baker Mayfield was missing. Mayfield was placed on the COVID-19 list on Sunday after coming in close contact with a staff member who tested positive with the virus. Mayfield could be back as soon as Wednesday if he continues to test negative. Running back Nick Chubb practiced for the first time since spraining his right knee last month. Chubb, who missed four games, looked quick while wearing a brace in drills. The Browns also got back starting right guard Wyatt Teller.

— Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has tested positive for COVID-19. He’s the first player from the NFL’s last unbeaten team to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus since the start of the regular season. The team says it was notified of the positive test on Monday morning, hours after the Steelers improved to 8-0 with a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys. McDonald traveled to Dallas with the team and played 24 snaps against the Cowboys. He immediately self-quarantined after receiving news of the positive test and the Steelers remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol.

— The San Francisco 49ers have placed receiver Kendrick Bourne back on the COVID-19 list three days after removing him. Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus last week and was forced to miss the game against Green Bay along with three teammates who were deemed “high-risk” contacts. Bourne then was removed from the list following two straight negative tests but now is back on it. The Niners also opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman has been sidelined since injuring his calf in Week 1.

— The Green Bay Packers have activated linebacker Kamal Martin and running back Jamaal Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Martin and Williams both sat out the Packers’ 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

— The Chicago Bears have activated backup offensive tackle Jason Spriggs from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Spriggs was one of two Bears players to test positive last week. Starting right guard Germain Ifedi was also placed on the C0VID list because of a close contact, and the Bears shut their facility and canceled practice last Thursday. Ifedi was cleared to play against Tennessee on Sunday. The Bears also removed defensive back Michael Joseph from the COVID list, but he’s on injured reserve.

— The Denver Broncos tight end group took another hit Monday with when tests showed rookie Albert Okwuegbunam sustained a torn ACL in his right knee at Atlanta on Sunday. The fourth-round pick from Missouri had a built-in chemistry with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock after the two played together two years in college. Okwuegbunam caught 17 touchdown passes from Lock in college and last week hauled in his first TD in the NFL. He was injured on his only catch Sunday in Denver’s loss at Atlanta.

— Panthers coach Matt Rhule says running back Christian McCaffrey is “day to day” with a shoulder injury he suffered in the closing minutes of Carolina’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Rhule would not say if McCaffrey has had an MRI or an X-ray, adding that he should know more about the extent of the injury on Wednesday. McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain before returning on Sunday against the Chiefs and racking up 151 total yards and two touchdowns. He was injured with 1:10 left in the game when he was tackled near the sideline by Chiefs linebacker Dan Sorenson and landed on his shoulder.

— The Atlanta Falcons have waived defensive end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick who recently made public his displeasure he had not been traded. McKinley battled groin injuries this season and missed five games, including Sunday’s 34-27 win over Denver. The Falcons’ release of McKinley was not a surprise. Interim coach Raheem Morris said last week McKinley’s status with the team was uncertain after McKinley posted on his Twitter account that he requested trades in 2019 and again this year. Morris said last week he planned to determine if McKinley “can even be on this team.”