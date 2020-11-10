MotoGP rider’s ban for steroid doping extended to 4 years

GENEVA (AP) — MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has had his doping ban extended to four years because he could not prove contaminated meat was to blame. The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it has dismissed the Italian rider’s appeal against an 18-month ban. The court upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency’s counter appeal requesting a four-year sanction. The 31-year-old Iannone’s ban expires in December 2023. Iannone cited eating contaminated meat for his positive test for the anabolic steroid Drostanolone at the Malaysian Grand Prix in November 2019. The court ruled he couldn’t prove what kind of meat it was nor that contamination was a problem in Malaysia.