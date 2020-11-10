Mariners Kyle Lewis named AL Rookie of the Year

UNDATED (AP) — Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis is the unanimous winner of the AL Rookie of the Year award, and Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has won the NL honor. The 25-year-old Lewis was one of baseball’s breakout stars during the pandemic-shortened season, batting .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games. He led big league rookies with 37 runs, 90 total bases and a .364 on-base percentage. Williams was practically unhittable, allowing one earned run in 22 appearances. He became the first player to win the award without recording a save or making a start, reflecting the increased importance of the bullpen in today’s game.