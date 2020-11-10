Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington to Host First-Ever STEMapalooza

PORTLAND, OR (November 10, 2020)—Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington (GSOSW) will host the first-ever STEMapalooza, a two-day virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Math expo, November 14-15, 2020. Girls will engage with STEM experts, explore STEM careers and experience live webinar panels, science demonstrations, and self-guided activities. STEMapalooza is generously sponsored by First Tech Federal Credit Union.

Throughout the two-day event, girls can explore more than 20 distinct STEM experiences, from live panels and demonstrations to self-guided STEM experiments and activities from partners including:

First Tech Federal Credit Union

Cambia Health Solutions Women in Information Security

Chintimini Wildlife Center

Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum

GSOSW Medford Service Center’s Garden Leader

GSOSW Portland Metro Astronomy Club (Girl-Led)

Haystack Rock Awareness Program

Mad Science of Portland & Vancouver

Microsoft Portland

Miss Oregon

National Association of Women in Construction – Portland

Oregon Mermaids

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI)

Oregon State University’s Marine and Geology Repository

Portland State University Women in Aerospace

Society of Women Engineers, Columbia River Section

Women in Science PDX

Women in Transportation Seminar

University of Oregon’s Pine Mountain Observatory

“We know that for girls—and especially girls of color—representation matters,” says Nicole Frisch, Senior Director, Community Engagement First Tech Federal Credit Union. “That’s why we’re excited to partner with Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington for STEMapalooza, where girls will be able to see and engage with career professionals who look like them, learn about education and career journeys, and find a path for themselves in STEM. It’s one way we can work together to diversify the STEM pipeline, and support our next generation of thinkers, doers and leaders.”

Research shows that girls are keenly interested in STEM and excel at it. Yet, for a variety of reasons, girls often don’t pursue STEM—starting as early as elementary school—and women and girls are underrepresented across all levels of the STEM pipeline. Girl Scout STEM programs are designed to introduce Girl Scouts of every age to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and bridge the gender gap with progression-based, multi-year STEM experiences such as Girl Scouts’ new STEM Career Exploration badges. Through STEMapalooza, Girl Scouts in grades 2-8 will be able to complete steps toward these new badges as they connect with STEM professionals, learn about what they do, and discover their pathway to STEM careers.

“At GSOSW, it is so important for us to create STEM opportunities for girls where they can see themselves represented in a field that they have been told is traditionally not for them,” says Tessa Crosby, Program Manager for Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington. “We hope to inspire girls through these opportunities to step outside of their comfort zones to try something new, so they can cultivate the skills to become the STEM leaders of tomorrow.”

ABOUT STEMAPALOOZA

WHO: More than 150 girls in grades K-12; Girl Scout volunteers and staff; STEM professionals.

WHAT: First-ever STEMapalooza with Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington; Sponsored by First Tech Federal Credit Union.

WHEN: Saturday, November 14, and Sunday, November 15, 2020; various times (see schedule below).

WHERE: Virtual expo; events held via Zoom.

REGISTRATION: STEMapalooza is a virtual expo, open to all girls grades K-12. Attendees must register to receive access to STEMapalooza virtual event sessions. The $7.50 registration fee includes access to all STEMapalooza virtual events including panels, live science demonstrations, and self-guided activities; a STEMapalooza activity packet and an exclusive STEMapalooza fun patch. For more information or to register: https://www.girlscoutsosw.org/en/our-council/news/2020/stemapalooza.html.