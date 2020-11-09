Seahawks turnovers lead to Bills Victory

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen set aside his grief over the death of his grandmother by throwing three touchdown passes and scoring one rushing, and the Buffalo Bills beat the Seattle Seahawks 44-34. Buffalo’s defense played a major role in rattling Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who was sacked five times, threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles. Buffalo improved to 7-2, matching its best record through nine games since 1993, when the Bills made their last Super Bowl appearance. Allen finished 31 of 38 and equaled a career best set earlier this season with 415 yards passing a day after his grandmother died. The Seahawks fell to 6-2. Seattle was undone by turnovers and a defense that surrendered 420 yards.