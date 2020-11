AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters is doing away with the 10-shot rule for the cut.

The tournament says the 36-hole cut will be top 50 and ties. The 10-shot rule means anyone within 10 shots of the lead makes it to the weekend no matter the position.

The Masters has had the 10-shot rule since 1962. It didn’t even have a cut until 1957. Augusta National was not clear on whether the end of the 10-shot rule was for this year only. Because of the November date, there are limited daylight hours available.