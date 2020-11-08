Cougars pass by Beavers

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jayden de Laura passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his college debut, leading Washington State to a 38-28 victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener for both schools. De Laura, a 6-foot, 195-pound freshman from Honolulu, completed 18 of 33 passes for 227 yards and also rushed for 43 yards. Deon McIntosh had 147 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Cougars. Tristan Gebbia passed for 329 yards and a touchdown, and Jermar Jefferson ran for 120 yards and three scores, but it wasn’t enough for the Beavers, who haven’t had a winning season since 2013.