Senator Murray Statement on Election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President-Elect and Vice President-Elect of the United States of America

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the statement below following the election of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Senator Kamala D. Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America.

“American voters spoke, and I am thrilled to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on being elected our next President and Vice President. Joe and Kamala are true public servants who understand the immense challenges workers and families are experiencing because they’ve lived many of those same challenges—and they have the vision and drive to bring us together around solutions.

“Because of them, and because of every one of you who didn’t just hope, but acted on that hope—who got involved, organized, and voted—we are further on our way to a future where justice, dignity, and opportunity are a reality for each and every one of us.

“In particular, as the grandmother of two young girls who have seen Kamala Harris as a role model since she was first elected to federal office, I’m smiling today about the history Kamala has made, and about all the parents telling their children ‘See, you can too!’ as she becomes our nation’s first woman, Black and Indian-American vice president.

“Unfortunately, President Trump and his allies have already decided to attack the results instead of respect them. This is a disgraceful decision that every person who truly values our democracy will stand firmly against, because no matter what the President wrongly and desperately claims in the coming days, the voters spoke clearly. President Trump decisively lost a legitimate election.

“As a country, we have an incredible amount of work ahead of us. But as this victory shows, we can rise to the most difficult tests when we come together and act on our belief in creating a better, fairer future for all. I cannot wait to take up the work ahead with a Biden-Harris Administration.”