Pac-12 kicks off its season

UNDATED (AP) — The Pac-12 has finally kicked off its season. The action began at noon Eastern time with Arizona State at No. 20 Southern California. The Trojans are the favorites in the South Division. The North favorite is No. 12 Oregon, which kicks off in primetime.

One of the biggest games on the original schedule won’t be played after a California player tested positive for COVID-19. The Golden Bears’ home game against Washington was called off. So was Utah’s season opener against Arizona in Salt Lake City, due to a number of COVID-19 cases among Utah players.

The rest of the Saturday slate is highlighted by top-10 matchups. No. 1 Clemson visits No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Georgia is at No. 8 Florida and No. 13 Indiana hosts No. 23 Michigan.