Oregon reports 988 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 729, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 988 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 49,587.
Today’s cases are the highest number reported on a single day since the start of the pandemic in Oregon. The high number is a stark reminder of the need for the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 announced yesterday by Governor Kate Brown.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (8), Clackamas (129), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (32), Douglas (23), Grant (17), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (78), Jefferson (4), Josephine (10), Klamath (12), Lane (75), Linn (12), Malheur (15), Marion (75), Morrow (2), Multnomah (240), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (27), Union (10), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (133), and Yamhill (45).
Oregon’s 717th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 718th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 719th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Nov. 6 at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 720th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 31 at Tuality Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 721st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 26 and died on Oct. 30 at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 722nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 723rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 17 and died on Oct. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 724th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Oct. 29 at her residence. She did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 725th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 726th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 30 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 727th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 2 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 728th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 729th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Negative tests3
|Baker
|181
|3
|2460
|Benton
|510
|6
|19769
|Clackamas
|3796
|71
|81197
|Clatsop
|282
|0
|7260
|Columbia
|304
|2
|9219
|Coos
|286
|1
|9611
|Crook
|139
|5
|3436
|Curry
|72
|2
|2504
|Deschutes
|1440
|13
|41490
|Douglas
|457
|10
|16349
|Gilliam
|17
|0
|386
|Grant
|49
|0
|1152
|Harney
|46
|0
|1051
|Hood River
|297
|1
|6120
|Jackson
|2274
|8
|44538
|Jefferson
|633
|11
|6031
|Josephine
|305
|4
|15723
|Klamath
|465
|3
|12316
|Lake
|49
|0
|1144
|Lane
|2804
|29
|85938
|Lincoln
|526
|13
|10199
|Linn
|980
|17
|22329
|Malheur
|2067
|38
|6640
|Marion
|6685
|117
|65155
|Morrow
|571
|7
|2186
|Multnomah
|10942
|185
|188779
|Polk
|766
|15
|13005
|Sherman
|23
|0
|418
|Tillamook
|86
|0
|3834
|Umatilla
|3618
|45
|16229
|Union
|531
|2
|5522
|Wallowa
|63
|2
|1318
|Wasco
|379
|17
|6274
|Washington
|6795
|87
|120858
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|187
|Yamhill
|1148
|15
|22885
|Total
|49,587
|729
|853,512
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases. 3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.