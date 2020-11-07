Cantwell Statement Congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris

EDMONDS, WA – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on winning the 2020 election:

“Congratulations to the historic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for winning the 2020 election.

“My heartfelt thanks to Joe Biden for running on a platform of uniting the country, delivering the plan and resources needed to fight COVID-19, and working on an economic agenda for all Americans. He will bring people together to combat climate change and tackle racial injustice.

“Joe Biden is the right man for this job of moving our country forward.

“I am also so proud of my colleague Kamala Harris. She made history and opened doors for women, especially women of color, that will never again be closed.”