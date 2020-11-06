Players: Oregon St coach used abuse to free up scholarships

More Oregon State players have reached out to The Associated Press to describe abusive practices by the volleyball team’s coaching staff. One of the players, Kyla Waiters, is the second to tell AP she contemplated suicide because of her experience on the volleyball team. Waiters says coach Mark Barnard fosters an environment that pits players against each other and pushes them to practice and play while injured. In a conversation she recorded and provide to AP, Barnard is heard urging Waiters to leave the program because he’s shopping her scholarship elsewhere. Waiters is one of 11 players to quit or transfer from Oregon State since 2016. School officials say they follow NCAA rules regarding scholarships and provide mental-health counseling to all students.