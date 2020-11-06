Oregon reports 770 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 716, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today. Oregon Health Authority reported 770 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 48,608.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (17), Clackamas (13), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (5), Curry (6), Deschutes (38), Douglas (13), Grant (7), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (83), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (40), Lincoln (3), Linn 10), Malheur (16), Marion (77), Morrow (4), Multnomah (199), Polk (15), Umatilla (37), Union (8), Washington (120), and Yamhill (15).

Oregon’s 711th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 3, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 712th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 4, at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 713th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 4, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 714th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 4, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 715th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Nov. 1, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 716th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Washington County who became symptomatic on Oct. 9 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on Nov. 4, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

