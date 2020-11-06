AP source: Red Sox to rehire Cora, manager from 2018 title

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Boston Red Sox will rehire Alex Cora as manager. The move would return him to the Boston dugout less than a year after the ballclub let him go because of his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the sides were still working out the terms. The team made the decision about a week after Cora finished the one-year suspension handed down by Commissioner Rob Manfred for sign-stealing while he was the bench coach in Houston in 2017. Cora joined the Red Sox the next season and led them to the World Series championship.