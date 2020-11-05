Wasco County Commissioners Meeting Recap 11/04

Wasco County Commissioners met yesterday. Among the items on the agenda was an election report from Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee. She said things had gone smoothly locally, but there were still ballots to count that had been dropped off at other county courthouses. That practice is legal in Oregon as long as it gets to any county courthouses before the 8 pm deadline on Election Day. She said staff was sending off ballots for Sherman and Jefferson counties that had been dropped off at the Wasco County Courthouse as well. Those from outlying counties are generally few in number, and unlikely to change any local outcomes:



“Most of the races that had any kind of volume are unlikely to change from that small percentage. What will change are things like Antelope where one woman ran for a council position and she got eight votes and then there were eight write-ins. So now I get to tally whether those eight write-ins were all for the same person, and if they were, then we have a tie, which causes a recount, which then causes eventually, potentially a flip of the coin toss to elect that person.”

Commissioners also got a pandemic update from North Central Public Health District’s Dr. Mimi McDonell. She gave some more details on the outbreak at Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles:



“There have been two residents and four staff members involved. I am very happy to report that it’s just been incredibly well contained by the practices that Oregon Veterans Home already have in place, but then, like, by the swift action of the team that is there and then OHA and DHS have also been involved.”

She added that numbers in Wasco County are not where they would like them to be, but are relatively small because of a lot of good effort by everyone. Though we all are getting tired of the restrictions, she said, it’s not time to give up:



“I have a lot of trepidation going into the holiday season about, you know, people coming together in groups outside their nuclear family, you know, outside their household in groups of 10 or 20 — a lot of people an indoors. It’s just a recipe to spread it across several family members. If you are able to celebrate with people who live in your household, please do that. If you need to get together in some sort of physical way with other members of your family or friends, please, please, please be outside. It makes such a difference.”



She acknowledged that could be tricky given the chilly weather this time of year, but asked everyone to do their best.