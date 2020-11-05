Packers face 49ers for 1st time since NFC title game loss

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco meet tonight for the first time since last season’s NFC title game. The Niners won that game 37-20 after winning 37-8 in the regular season. Those two losses for Green Bay are among the few blunders in two seasons under coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers are 19-4 against the rest of the league. Both teams go into the prime-time game dealing with injuries and the coronavirus. The Niners lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (gah-RAH’-puh-loh) and tight end George Kittle to injuries this week, and receiver Kendrick Bourne tested positive for COVID-19. The Packers have running backs A.J. Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the COVID-19 list, while leading rusher Aaron Jones is a game-time decision with a calf injury.