Four days remain to apply for more than 1,000 jobs with the Forest Service

Hood River, Ore. –

seasonal spring and summer jobs in Oregon and Washington until Nov. 9, 2020. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services, and archaeology.

Applications must be submitted on www.USAJOBS.gov between Oct. 30 – Nov. 9, 2020. More information about seasonal employment, available positions, and application instructions can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/jobs. Interested applicants are encouraged to create a profile on USAJOBS in advance to save time once the hiring process begins.

