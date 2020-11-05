Fatal Crash on Hwy 213 – Clackamas County

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at approximately 8:45 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of SE Johnson Creek Blvd and Hwy 213.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Volkswagen Jetta, operated by Mark Knutson (53) of Happy Valley, was northbound on Hwy 213 when it hit a Toyota 4Runner, operated by Sova Novak (39) of Portland, which was stopped on Hwy 213 at the Johnson Creek Blvd traffic signal. The Jetta then struck a Dodge Dakota, operated by Davis Suarez-Orosco (19) of Milwaukie. The 4Runner was pushed forward and struck the back of a Mini Cooper operated by Christina Tall (43) of Portland.

Knutson was transported to Oregon Health Sciences University where he was pronounced deceased.

No other serious injuries were reported.

OSP was assisted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas Fire Department and AMR.