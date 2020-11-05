Fatal Crash on Hwy 101 – Clatsop County

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at approximately 10:10 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 9.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Lincoln Navigator, operated by Rachael Forrest (26) of Seaside,was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Rav4 operated by Randall Shine (63) of Ilwaco, WA. The impact spun the Rav4 into the northbound lane where it was struck by Chevrolet pickup (ODOT) operated by Richard Kearns (67) of Ocean Park, WA.

Kearns and his passenger Virginia Williams (59) of Warrenton (both ODOT employees) were transported to the hospital.

Shine and his passenger Patricia Shine (71) of Ilwaco, WA. both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.

Forrest was not injured. Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor.

OSP was assisted by the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Warrenton Fire Department and ODOT