NFL News: Elway, Ellis test positive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19. The team says both Elway and Ellis are experiencing mild symptoms and will work from home in self-isolation.

The team said it’s confident that the cases originated independently outside team facilities, and contract tracing measures show that no players or coaches came into close contact with either Elway or Ellis recently.

The Broncos have had three assistant coaches go under the league’s COVID-19 protocols — Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell — in addition to right guard Graham Glasgow. There were also others in the building who have been infected by the coronavirus.

In other NFL virus-related news:

— The NFL is expanding the sideline area to give teams more space to distance and mask usage is now mandatory before and after games and at halftime. The updates to the COVID-19 protocols were sent to clubs in a memo on Tuesday, a day after the league learned two players who played in games Sunday tested positive. The league also is strongly encouraging players to wear masks whenever they come off the field. Teams in intensive protocol are prohibited from holding in-person coaching and personnel meetings.

— The Dallas Cowboys have placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion. Dalton will be the first Dallas player to go on the COVID-19 list since before the season.

— The Green Bay Packers have placed running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move comes one day after Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon went on the same list. The reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person.

Bucs activate Antonio Brown from reserve/suspended list

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Brown has been activated from the reserve/suspended list and is set to practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time on Wednesday.

The Bucs signed the former Pittsburgh, Oakland and New England receiver last week and expect him to make his debut with his team when the Bucs host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the season for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday he’s not sure how much Brown will play this week, but that he’ll definitely have a role in the game plan. To make room on the roster for Brown, the Bucs waived wide receiver Cyril Grayson.