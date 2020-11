Calling all youth in Klickitat County! The Great Recycling Contest of 2020 is a great way to show how much effort you are willing to put into recycling. There will be some awesome prizes for the top 3 teams! Gather up your friends, classmates and family to start participating! All team members must be under the age of 18 but parents are always encouraged to assist in the learning process. For the details please go to our webpage at: https://www.klickitatcounty.org/1268/Great-Recycling-Contest