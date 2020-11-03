Moore suspended six games by NFL

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore has been suspended six games by the NFL for violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Moore will be eligible to return to the Seahawks’ roster following their Week 14 game against the New York Jets. He has appeared in all seven games this season and has eight total tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. He’s also played significantly on special teams. The loss of Moore in Seattle’s defensive line rotation should be softened by the expected return of Rasheem Green from injury and the addition of Carlos Dunlap.