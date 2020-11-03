Ionescu has surgery on left ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had minor surgery on her left ankle last week to remove some scar tissue that had formed. Ionescu missed most of her rookie season with the New York Liberty after suffering a Grade 3 sprain on that ankle in her third game as a pro. She avoided needing surgery to repair that injury, but had to do some clean up on it last week. Doctor Martin O’Malley of the Hospital of Special Surgery performed the surgery. Ionescu is expected to soon be cleared by the Liberty’s medical staff to return to physical activity.