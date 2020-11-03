To reduce wildfire hazards and enhance fire breaks, the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area plans to conduct prescribed burning on Tracy Hill starting this Wednesday, November 4th, if weather conditions allow.

Prescribed burns reduce excess fuel from building up and minimize the potential for large scale wildfires while improving the overall health and resiliency of ecosystems.

“The prescribed burn will only be conducted if weather and moisture conditions allow for a well-controlled burn with limited public impacts from smoke,” said Roland Rose, a Fire Fuels Planner with the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. “The large-scale wildfires our region has experienced this season validate the need for fuel treatment projects such as this.”

Smoke may be visible on Washington State Route 14 and/or I-84 at times during the burns. When smoke is present, motorists should reduce speeds and turn on headlights.

In order to minimize impacts from smoke, management officials from Oregon and Washington determine burn dates based on weather conditions. Once dates are confirmed, details will be posted on Facebook.com/crgnsa or Twitter.com/crgnsa. Those with asthma can request to be on an advance call list by contacting the National Scenic Area office at 541-308-1700.