Brady throws 2 TD passes in Bucs MNF victory

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Tom Brady threw touchdowns passes to Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans, lifting Tampa Bay to a 25-23 victory over the New York Giants, and giving the Buccaneers quarterback the career lead in TD throws again. The Saints’ Drew Brees had passed Brady on Sunday, but now the six-time Super Bowl champion is back on top with 561. Evans’ diving 8-yard catch provided the go-ahead points. But Tampa Bay had to sweat it out. Daniel Jones drove New York 70 yards in 13 plays and connected with Golden Tate for a 19-yard touchdown with 28 seconds remaining. The 2-point conversion failed.