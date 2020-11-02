Washington state salmon management challenged by anglers

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife has argued that a group run by a fishing guide has no legal standing after the group challenged the agency’s management of salmon in the region. The Skagit Valley Herald reported that the group named Fish Northwest claimed that the department failed to meet requirements set by a 1974 landmark decision mandating that state officials co-manage fishing areas with treaty tribes. Fish Northwest President Brett Rosson said the group filed the motion Oct. 5 to ensure anglers who do not have Native American fishing rights get a fair opportunity to fish in state waters.