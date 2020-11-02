Oregon reports 557 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 692, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 557 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the statewide total to 45,978.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (93), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (6), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (7), Marion (60), Multnomah (199), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (5), Washington (71), and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 692nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct.24 and died on Oct.25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

OHA Updates Pediatric COVID-19 Data

OHA has updated a report analyzing the scope of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic. Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 4,901 – 11.3 percent – have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18.

The pediatric age group most likely to be infected is people 12-17 years old.

The report noted that while pediatric case counts are higher, young people are still far less likely than adults to develop severe symptoms. Only 1.3 percent pediatric patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, compared to 8 percent of adults.

There are six reported cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Oregon.

