Listen: Goldendale City Council meeting on Nov. 2, 2020

The Goldendale City Council met Monday, Nov. 22. City Administrator Larry Bellamy described the preliminary budget as “Pretty much an extension of the 2020 operations budget with the exception of a few capital outlays that we have been talking about over the past couple of weeks.”

Those outlays include matching funds for a grant from the Transportation Improvement Board for the proposed Byers Street project, and $250,000 spread between replacement of the water line on Byers Street and replacement of the sewer lines in the alley north of where the new Klickitat County services building is being constructed. Council members approved purchase of a new vacuum truck and a new motor for the city’s 10 yard dump truck which also serves as the main snowplow for the city. Doug Frampton of the city public works department explained that with 270,000 miles, the engine had reached the end of its usefulness, and that the city had mechanics on staff capable of replacing the engine which would considerably reduce the cost.

City Police Chief Hunsaker reported that Halloween had been without major incident, and Mayor Mike Canon thanked “Not only the children, but the parents and just generally everybody in Goldendale that worked so hard on Halloween to keep it safe, keep the distancing, keep the masking. And it was a very safe holiday.”

It was announced at the meeting that the airport committee will meet Tuesday, November 17 at 7 pm and the budget committee will meet Monday, November 23 at 6 pm.