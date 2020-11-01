Pitcher Chris Archer’s $11M option declined by Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitcher Chris Archer’s $11 million option for 2021 has been declined by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the 32-year-old right-hander became a free agent. Archer will receive a $250,000 buyout, completing a contract he agreed to with Tampa Bay in April 2014. The deal originally guaranteed $25.5 million over six seasons and included a $9 million club option for 2020 that the Pirates exercised. Archer was a two-time All-Star with the Rays, then was traded to the Pirates on July 31, 2018, for pitcher Tyler Glasnow, outfielder Austin Meadows and a minor leaguer.