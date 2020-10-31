Who will lead the Seahawks Running Backs?

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are still unsure how many healthy running backs they’ll have for Sunday’s matchup against San Francisco with three of the four on the active roster listed on the final injury report. The Seahawks listed Chris Carson and Travis Homer as questionable, while Carlos Hyde was listed as doubtful. Carson and Hyde did not practice at all this week, while Homer was a limited participant. Seattle also has questions about its secondary with starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin out, nickel cornerback Ugo Amadi doubtful and safety Jamal Adams questionable.