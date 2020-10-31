Oregon reports 555 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 14 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed 14 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 689, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 555 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 44,921.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (46), Clatsop (3), Coos (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (31), Douglas (3), Gilliam (5), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (12), Jefferson (2), Josephine (4), Klamath (3), Lane (65), Linn (19), Malheur (10), Marion (54), Morrow (3), Multnomah (138), Polk (14), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (6), Wallowa (4), Wasco (6), Washington (86), Yamhill (13).

Oregon’s 676th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 36 and died on Oct. 14 at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 677th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sep. 21 and died on Oct. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 678th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 4 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 679th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Oct. 10 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 680th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 681st COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Oct. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 682nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Curry County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 25 at Curry General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 683rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 29 at Peace Health Sacred Heart Riverbend Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 684th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 685th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 686th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 6 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 687th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 688th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 30 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 689th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 28 and died on Oct. 29. His location of death and presence of underlying conditions are still being determined.