Fatal Crash on Hwy 20 – Lincoln County

On Friday, October 30, 2020 at approximately 3:15 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 20.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Ram 2500 pickup, operated by Daniel Ruiz (27) of Monroe, was eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lanes. The Ram collided with two vehicles before colliding with a westbound Mazda MZ3 operated by Lexi Brockmann (20) of Lebanon.

Brockmann sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

There were no serious injuries resulting from the first two collisions.

Ruiz was arrested for outstanding warrants in Linn and Benton counties. He was also charged with Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Manslaughter II. He was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail.

OSP was assisted by Toledo Police Department, Toledo Fire Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, PacWest Ambulance, ODOT, and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.