Mariners and Graveman agree to one year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Right-hander Kendall Graveman and the Seattle Mariners agreed to a $1.25 million one-year contract after the team declined his $3.5 million option in favor of a $500,000 buyout. Graveman agreed last year to a $2 million deal that included a $1.5 million salary for 2020 plus the option year. He earned $555,556 in prorated pay. His new deal includes $500,000 in bonus for innings, $1.5 million for games finished and $500,000 for roster time. He made two starts before going on the injured list with a neck spasm.