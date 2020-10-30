Lockett in rare NFL history

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Even though it came in a loss, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett allowed himself a little bit of appreciation for what he accomplished last week. Considering it’s only been done two other times in NFL history, it should be recognized. Lockett had the finest game of his career last week against Arizona when he caught 15 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns in Seattle’s 37-34 loss to the Cardinals. He became the third player in league history to have at least 15 catches, 200 yards and three TDs in one game, joining former Jacksonville wide receiver Jimmy Smith and Seahawks Hall of Famer Steve Largent.