Falcons pick up TNF win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are 2-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris since opening 0-5 for Dan Quinn.

Matt Ryan threw for 281 yards and ran for a touchdown in the Falcons’ 25-17 victory over the Panthers at Carolina. Ryan’s favorite target was Julio Jones, who racked up 137 yards receiving.

Younghoe Koo hit four field goals and Todd Gurley scored his eighth rushing touchdown to help Atlanta drop the Panthers to 3-5.

Carolina had a chance to tie it until Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted Teddy Bridgewater near the Falcons’ 10-yard line with 1:04 remaining. Bridgewater was limited to 176 yards passing and was knocked out of the game for two possessions with a neck injury following a late hit.