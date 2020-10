PORTLAND. Ore. (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored a pair of first-half goals and the Portland Timbers clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 5-2 victory over the LA Galaxy on Wednesday night. It is the fourth straight season that the Timbers have made the postseason. Cristian Pavon scored two goals for the Galaxy, who have lost eight of their past nine games and are in last place in the Western Conference.