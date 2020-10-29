Missing Climber found on Mt Hood

UPDATE: 10/29, 2:31 pm

MT HOOD, ORE – The search for missing climber Austin Mishler ended this afternoon at about 2 PM, when his body was discovered in a crevasse at about 9400′ evelvation on Mt Hood’s north side. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. The family wishes to have privacy while they grieve. Due to climbing conditions Mr. Mishler has not yet been removed from the mountain. Plans are to retrieve his body tomorrow

Original story: 10/29, 12:30 pm

MT HOOD, ORE – On Tuesday October 28, 2020 at about 5 PM The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing climber on Mt Hood. The Climber is 27 year old Austin Mishler of Bend, Oregon. Mishler, an experienced climber and wilderness guide, was reported to be camping on the mountain Monday night and climbing in the Eliot Glacier area on Tuesday, October 27th. He was to return home on Tuesday night. He has not been heard from since Monday evening. The Hood River County Sheriff Search and Rescue aircraft located a tent believed to belong to Mishler at about the 8700 foot level on Mt Hood’s north side Wednesday evening. Search teams including members of The Hood River Crag Rats and Portland Mountain Rescue reached the tent this morning and found it to be empty.

Searchers are continuing to look for Mr. Mishler today. Weather conditions are good at this time. Aircraft and ground searchers are being coordinated by The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. Search teams consist of crews from the Crag Rats, Portland Mountain Rescue and communications assistance from Mountain Wave Search and Rescue. Searchers from Oregon Air National Guard 125th Special Tactics Squadron and Air Force 304th Rescue Squadron are joining search efforts as well. The search base is Cloud Cap on the north side of Mt Hood. Please stay clear of this area to allow searchers access in and out of the base. Entrance will be regulated from the Tilly Jane Trailhead near Cooper Spur Ski Area.