Bear’s Robinson in concussion protocol and other news

UNDATED (AP) — Chicago Bears star receiver Allen Robinson is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, throwing his status for this week’s game against the New Orleans Saints into question. He was hurt late in their lopsided loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night and left the game. Robinson’s face hit the field when he was tackled on a helmet-to-helmet play by safety Nick Scott. The Bears lost 24-10 and fell out of the NFC North lead.

In other NFL news:

— Denver Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak was absent from Wednesday’s practice for COVID-19 reasons, two days after running backs coach Curtis Modkins returned from a bout with the novel coronavirus. All 11 offensive linemen on the roster and practice squad were present during the open period. The Broncos host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

— -Broncos running back Melvin Gordon apologized Wednesday for his drunken driving arrest two weeks ago. Gordon says he kept silent about he matter until now for legal reasons and not because he was ambivalent about his arrest. Gordon also blamed rust for his two fumbles in Denver’s 43-16 loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

— The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Dontari Poe in another move to shake up a disappointing defense. Poe and defensive back Daryl Worley were released a day after defensive end Everson Griffen was traded to Detroit. The Cowboys are last in the NFL in run defense.

— Carlos Dunlap has been traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Seattle Seahawks. The 31-year-old Dunlap has spent his entire career with the Bengals and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016.

— The Houston Texans placed second-year offensive lineman Max Scharping on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list hours after they closed their practice facility Wednesday.

— Jimmy Orr, a sure-handed wide receiver who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Colts, has died. He was 85. Orr passed away Tuesday night. His death was confirmed by a funeral home in Brunswick, Georgia Wednesday.

Over 13 NFL seasons, Orr caught 400 passes for 7,914 yards and 66 touchdowns over 149 games.