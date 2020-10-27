Rams trounce Bears

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams rebounded from their Week 6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers by stifling the Chicago Bears.

The Rams’ defense allowed just 279 net yards and three points in a 24-10 win over the Bears. Taylor Rapp made an end-zone interception on a pass deflection by Troy Hill. The Rams held Chicago to 182 yards over the first three quarters in building a 24-3 lead.

Josh Reynolds and Gerald Everett caught touchdown passes from Jared Goff, who threw for 219 yards.

Eddie Jackson returned a fumble eight yards with 7 1/2 minutes remaining for Chicago’s only touchdown.

Nick Foles passed for 261 yards for the Bears, who managed just 49 yards on the ground.

Both teams are 5-2.