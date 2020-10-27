Fatal Crash on Hwy 224 – Clackamas County

On Monday, October 26, 2020, at approximately 5:06 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 224 at the intersection of Folsom Rd.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Jonathan Kraemer (36) of Estacada, was westbound on Hwy 224 when a Mitsubishi Galant, operated by Christopher Reynolds (47) of Estacada. Reynolds was eastbound on Hwy 224 attempting to turn left onto Folsom Rd. when the collision occurred.

Kraemer sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Reynolds was not injured.

OSP was assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Estacada Fire Department, and ODOT.