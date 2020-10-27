Dodgers hope to end it…Game 7 pitchers…Bargain Betts?

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Since Orel Hershiser struck out Oakland’s Tony Phillips for the final out of the 1988 World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have played 5,014 regular-season games and 113 more in the postseason in pursuit of their next title. They have spent $3.69 billion in player payroll over 32 seasons. One more win and that elusive seventh championship will be theirs. Tony Gonsolin starts tonight against the Rays’ Blake Snell and hopes to keep the World Series from reaching a Game 7 for the fourth time in five years.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — If Tampa Bay manages to win tonight, Walker Buehler would start Game 7 for the Dodgers tomorrow night. Charlie Morton would be on the mound for the Rays in the finale of the first neutral-site Series.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — So far in this World Series, the Dodgers — with baseball’s biggest payroll — have outplayed the low-budget Rays, who have a payroll that’s 28th among the 30 teams. The Dodgers have outscored the Rays 29-21, outhit them .264 to .228 and outhomered them 11-8 with an offense led by Corey Seager, Max Muncy and Justin Turner.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mookie Betts is just 5 for 22 in this World Series, but he has sparked the Dodgers with superior defense and four stolen bases — three shy of Lou Brock’s Series record After beating the Dodgers with Boston in the 2018 Series, Betts was acquired by Los Angeles in a trade last February and signed a $365 million contract through 2032. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says, “We got a steal.”